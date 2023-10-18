Borough, school district and cities certify elections

The Kenai Peninsula Borough, school district and cities across the peninsula are in the process of swearing in new elected officials following the Oct. 3 election.

The borough assembly certified its elections last Tuesday, where Borough Clerk Michelle Turner swore in four members and the mayor. Incumbents Bill Elam and Peter Ribbens won back their seats Sterling and Nikiski respectively, while Ryan Tunseth ran unopposed for the open Kenai seat, taking over for Richard Derkevorkian, who didn’t seek reelection.

Kelly Cooper, a former assembly member, will take the place of Lane Chesley, who did not run for reelection. Peter Micciche was unopposed in his run for a first full term as borough mayor.

The Board of Education swore in members in a special meeting Monday. Kelley Cizek won the Sterling seat, beating out incumbent Beverly Romanin, and Diane MacRae took over the Central seat from incumbent and former school board President Debbie Cary. Jason Tauriainen was sworn in for a third term in the Nikiski seat, and Penny Vadla was unopposed in her sixth race for the Soldotna seat.

The Seward City Council certified its results last Monday. Robert Barnwell was reelected for another term, and former council member Julie Crites won the other seat. They’ll be sworn in on Oct. 23.

In Soldotna, all election winners were incumbents. City Clerk Johni Blankenship swore in Mayor Paul Whitney, Seat D Member Dan Nelson and Seat F Member Chera Wackler on October 11.

The City of Kenai is set to certify its election results for the city council tomorrow, Oct. 19, and terms begin next Monday. According to results published by the city, incumbent Henry Knackstedt leads in the race for two open seats with 31%. Newcomer Phil Daniel is next with 23%, beating out incumbent Teea Winger by nine votes. Members will be sworn in at tomorrow’s meeting at 6 p.m.