Politics chat: House Speaker race; U.S. politics being shaped by the war

By Ayesha Rascoe,
Franco Ordoñez
Published October 15, 2023 at 4:00 AM AKDT

House Republicans are still struggling to coalesce around one candidate for Speaker while multiple crises add urgency to the search.

Ayesha Rascoe
Franco Ordoñez
