How Israel's relationship with Iran could impact the war

By Ayesha Rascoe,
Hadeel Al-Shalchi
Published October 15, 2023 at 4:34 AM AKDT

NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks to Iran expert Mehrzad Boroujerdi about the relationship between Israel and Iran.

