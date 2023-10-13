© 2023 KBBI
Longtime Washington watchers weigh in on American political support for Israel

Published October 13, 2023 at 5:06 AM AKDT

Here & Now hosts Scott Tong and Jane Clayson invite NPR’s Ron Elving and Margaret Talev of Axios to discuss the long view of American political support for Israel and how expressions of concern for the plight of Palestinians became a lightning rod this week as Israel began its war against the terrorist group Hamas in Gaza.

