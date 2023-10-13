© 2023 KBBI
Dollar General implements mobile health van

Published October 13, 2023 at 5:52 AM AKDT

Dollar General, the retailer with more stores than any other across the country, has a primary care experiment going in three small Tennessee towns. Will people use a mobile health van in the Dollar General parking lot? Chilly reception so far indicates this is probably not the answer to the shortage of health care in rural communities.

KFF Health News’s Sarah Jane Tribble reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.