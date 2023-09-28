Locally produced play spotlights importance of acquaintances

Triumvirate Theatre is currently performing “Lockers.” The comedy-drama is a unique take on relationships among high school students who share neighboring lockers.

While many high school students form lasting friendships, they also form relationships that don’t normally exist in the outside world. For local playwright and theater director Joe Rizzo, one such relationship that has always stuck with him is the one he had with his freshman year locker neighbor.

“I was always kind of fascinated by this funny little relationship the two of us had where we weren’t friends, we didn't talk on the phone, or go out to pizza, or even hang out in the same groups, but because we had two lockers next to each other we talked to each other every day six times a day, for these very short conversations,” Rizzo said.

15 years ago, that relationship inspired Rizzo to write the play “Lockers.”

“I just have always been interested in those relationships we have with people in the community that are not friends but they’re important to our daily routine and we don’t even realize it,” he said.

The play is set in a typical American high school in the 1980s. The show’s cast is made up of drama students from Nikiski Middle/High School, and actors from Triumvirate Theatre. Rizzo says the play has allowed some of the cast to try their hand at more serious roles.

“A lot of times we do musicals which are kind of schmaltzy and broad, this is more of a high school comedy/drama,” he said. “It’s pretty intuitive for them because they’re playing characters their own age, in a high school with some of these situations which they already are familiar with. It’s given them a chance to do some really subtle and nuanced acting.”

Since opening night last weekend, the production has had a decent turnout. The show’s first performance had over 100 audience members. Rizzo says audiences are responding to the show’s sentimental feel.

“People who came to the show were completely immersed in the nostalgia of being in high school,” he said. “People in their 40s and 50s are sitting out in the audience, people are crying, people are singing along with the 80s soundtrack during the transitions, they’re just having a great time together.”

Rizzo hopes that the play will shed light on the importance of relationships with people who aren’t necessarily our friends. He says these relationships are significant to our everyday lives.

“Lockers” will have two more performances this Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Nikiski High School auditorium. The show is performed in conjunction with the comedic short “The internet is distract— oh look, a kitten.” You can purchase tickets online at triumviratetheatre.org.