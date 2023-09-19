Teen damages Nikiski home with stolen car

A teen crashed a stolen car into a Nikiski house causing tens of thousands in damage, according to Alaska State Troopers.

On Saturday, the troopers and their K-9 team responded to a report of a stolen Chevy Silverado. They found a 14-year old driving the vehicle, and discovered that the teen had struck a residence on Island Lake Road in Nikiski. Troopers say the collision caused $20,000 in damage.

The 14-year old was already on probation for vehicle theft, and was brought to the Kenai Youth Pretrial Facility on charges of criminal mischief, vehicle theft and probation violation.