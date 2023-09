A newly filed lawsuit seeks to force Utah leaders into dramatic action to save the Great Salt Lake.

Utah scientists have been warning it could dry up within five years. That’s an ecological disaster that could make dust storms worse — and threaten the state’s snow-fed reservoirs.

NPR’s Kirk Siegler reports

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.