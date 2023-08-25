Trump's Georgia mugshot, the GOP debate and more in this week in politics.

Here & Now hosts Deepa Fernandes and Celeste Headlee convene our weekly roundtable to discuss the latest in politics, including former President Donald Trump’s now-famous mugshot from his surrender in Georgia. The first Republican presidential debate also took place this week, and Congress returns soon with a lot on the agenda.

ABC News political director Rick Klein and USA Today White House correspondent Francesca Chambers join to unpack it all.

