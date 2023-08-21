© 2023 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How Hilary’s intense rainfall has impacted Los Angeles and beyond

Published August 21, 2023 at 5:06 AM AKDT

Schools are closed Monday in the nation’s second-largest school district in Los Angeles as inspectors get a better handle on potential storm impacts from Hilary. The once-tropical storm dumped record amounts of rain in parts of Southern California and isn’t quite done yet.

Here & Now’s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Julia Simon, a reporter for NPR’s climate desk.

 

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.