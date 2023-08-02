Vanlife traveler drives her dog Kenai to visit his namesake

In the summer, Kenai Peninsula roads fill with RVs, rental cars and other visitors experiencing Southcentral Alaska via its highways. But some of those visitors are full-time travelers, who make Alaska a leg of their non-stop journeying.

Allyson Noel has been living full-time in her converted van for more than four years with her Australian Shepherd Kenai. For weeks, she’s been taking her dog on a roadtrip to visit his namesake place, and sharing her trek on social media.

KDLL caught up with Noel when she finally arrived in Kenai, to talk about her journey to Alaska, what life is like from her van, and how Kenai (the dog) is enjoying the peninsula. Listen to our conversation with Noel by clicking the play button below.