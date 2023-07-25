© 2023 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Twitter rebranded as X, more changes to follow

Published July 25, 2023 at 5:33 AM AKDT
A workman removes a character from a sign on the Twitter headquarters building in San Francisco. Elon Musk has unveiled a new "X" logo to replace Twitter's famous blue bird as he follows through with a major rebranding of the social media platform he bought for $44 billion last year. (Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP)
A workman removes a character from a sign on the Twitter headquarters building in San Francisco. Elon Musk has unveiled a new "X" logo to replace Twitter's famous blue bird as he follows through with a major rebranding of the social media platform he bought for $44 billion last year. (Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP)

Elon Musk is officially rebranding Twitter to X. The iconic blue bird logo is already gone from the social media platform, and more changes are soon to follow Since Musk acquired Twitter last October, he’s steadily removed many of the features that users knew well. Now he says he wants X to become an “everything app” where users can do everything from networking to e-commerce.

Here & Now’s Scott Tong hears from Roben Farzad, host of public radio’s “Full Disclosure.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.