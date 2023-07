Korean American Nat Myers is a new artist playing some old-style blues. Myers grew up in Northern Kentucky. His debut album, out now, features old country blues with a new twist. It’s called “Yellow Peril.”

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Myers.

Watch on YouTube.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.