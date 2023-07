Twenty years ago, an invasive beetle arrived in North America from Asia. In the years that followed, the emerald ash borer decimated many ash forests in 36 states.

WAMU’s Jacob Fenston talked with a science writer and a photographer documenting the tree’s decline in the Washington, D.C., area for The Ash Forest Project.

