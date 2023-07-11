© 2023 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Why are fans throwing objects — and cremains — at performers? Unpacking bad concert behavior

Published July 11, 2023 at 5:52 AM AKDT
A fan records a concert on a cell phone. (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)
A fan records a concert on a cell phone. (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

There’s been a recent trend of fans heaving bottles, phones and even cremated remains of their loved ones at artists performing on stage.

Host Celeste Headlee speaks to John Drury, professor of social psychology at Sussex University about why this has been happening more and how it may change how we experience concerts.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.