Reno mayor on mental health access: 'If your mayor can't find help, who can?'

Editor’s note: If you or someone you know may be considering suicide or is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

The mayor of Reno, Nevada, is advocating for cities to address mental health.

Hillary Schieve, who is also the new president of the U.S. Conference of Mayors, speaks with Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd about her own personal story of losing three family members during the pandemic who struggled with depression, bipolar disorder and addiction.

