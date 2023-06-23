© 2023 KBBI
Unions moving into new role in economic climate

Published June 23, 2023 at 5:33 AM AKDT
Members of the Writers Guild of America picket outside CBS Television City. (Damian Dovarganes/AP)
Unions appear to be gaining new strength, helped by inflation issues and a still-tight job market. Boeing, Starbucks, UPS and even Hollywood are all in the midst of negotiations or struggling with issues relating to collective action.

Bloomberg senior editor Mike Regan joins host Deepa Fernandes for more on the power unions seem to be gaining.

