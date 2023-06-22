Wasilla man arrested for two Soldotna sexual assaults and burglaries

A man accused of sexually assaulting two Soldotna women after breaking into their homes was caught in Western Alaska last week, and is charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of burglary.

According to charging documents, a Soldotna woman came to police in early June, reporting that a man had broken into her apartment and sexually assaulted her while she slept. She told police that when she woke, he apologized, said he must be in the wrong house, and offered to pay her before leaving. The woman was able to take pictures of the man’s car as he left.

Then, on the same day, another woman reported a similar thing had happened to her, six miles away from the first incident. The second woman also reported waking up while being assaulted by a man, who told her that he must be in the wrong house. The woman says her boyfriend kicked the man and forced him out of the house, while the man offered to pay him.

Through information about his car, which had a personalized vanity plate, police say they were able to identify 35-year-old Michael Ingersol, a Wasilla man with a long criminal history. Both of the alleged victims and the boyfriend identified Ingersol in a photo lineup, the documents say.

A bulletin was shared with law enforcement agencies across the state on June 14th, asking police to arrest Ingersol, but he evaded Anchorage Police on the 14th and boarded a plane to Bethel on the 15th. The Kenai Court issued a warrant for Ingersol the following day, the 16th, and Soldotna PD says Ingersol was apprehended in Hooper Bay that evening.

Ingersol is charged with second- and third-degree sexual assault, and two counts of first-degree burglary. His bail has been set for $100,000, and his next court appearance is June 27 at 2:30 p.m. in Kenai.