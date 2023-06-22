Supreme Court rules against Navajo Nation in water rights case

The Supreme Court Thursday ruled against the Navajo Nation in a big dispute over water rights. Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote the majority opinion, saying that an 1868 treaty with the Navajo Nation did not require the U.S. government to take steps to secure water access for the tribe.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Monte Mills, a professor at the University of Washington School of Law and director of the school’s Native American Law Center. He co-authored an amicus brief in the case on behalf of a number of tribal nations in this case.

