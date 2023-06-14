© 2023 KBBI
Massachusetts is among states advancing legal protections for LGBTQ+ families

Published June 14, 2023 at 4:20 AM AKDT
Naomi Goldberg, her wife Libby Hemphill and their newborn son in 2013. (Courtesy of Naomi Goldberg)
A parent’s legal right to their child may seem like a no-brainer. But for LGBTQ+ families, there are plenty of legal hurdles depending on where they live.

A new report out this month is calling for states to improve protections for these families through what is known as “parentage laws.”

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Naomi Goldberg, deputy director at the Movement Advancement Project and the report’s lead author.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

