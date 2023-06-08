© 2023 KBBI
China expands tool to block people from leaving

Published June 8, 2023 at 4:42 AM AKDT

A new report says China is increasingly using exit bans to keep people from leaving the country. Human rights activists, foreign journalists and their families are often the targets. Often they don’t know until they get to the border and their passport is confiscated.

The human rights non-governmental organizations Safeguard Defenders released the report. Dinah Gardner was the editor, and she speaks with Here & Now‘s Scott Tong.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

