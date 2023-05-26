French Open begins on Sunday: What to expect

The 2023 French Open Tennis championship begins this weekend.

The men’s draw will be a more open affair than usual: Reigning and 14-time champion Rafael Nadal is missing with an injury. On the women’s side, there are three clear favorites — the reigning Grand Slam champions Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina.

With a tense tournament ahead, the New York Times’ tennis correspondent Christopher Clarey joins host Scott Tong for a preview.

