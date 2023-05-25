3 years since George Floyd's death: Is there any lasting change to policing?

It’s been three years since the world saw a Minneapolis police officer kill George Floyd on the street. The horrifying cell phone video sparked street demonstrations across the country in the midst of the pandemic lockdown.

Where are we now and what has changed since the onset of what was seen as a racial reckoning? Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Peniel Joseph, history professor at the University of Texas and author of “Third Reconstruction: America’s Struggle for Racial Justice in the 21st Century.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

