Human remains found in Soldotna, Funny River

Two sets of human remains have been found on the central Kenai Peninsula.

Monday night, Soldotna Police responded to a report of skeletal remains found in the Soldotna Creek floodplain along the south side of the Sterling Highway between Acapulco Restaurant and the Alaska Division of Forestry office.

A police report says the remains and personal items of the deceased were collected from the scene and preliminary observations do not indicate any signs of foul play.

Police say further investigation will be conducted and no additional information is being released at this time.

Alaska State Troopers say human remains found Saturday past Funny River are likely those of 62-year-old fugitive Ronald Beyering. Beyering was wanted on charges of attempted murder, arson and criminal mischief after reportedly shooting at and setting fire to a Funny River home Oct. 15.

The two occupants of the home escaped, though one was injured by flying debris. Beyering fled the scene and eluded a multi-day manhunt. A Ford Expedition he was thought to be driving was found Oct. 17 off Funny River Road.

According to a trooper report, partial human remains, firearms and personal effects were found Saturday. The remains have been sent to the state medical examiner for definitive identification and autopsy but troopers presume them to be Beyering. Austin McDaniel, communications director with Alaska State Troopers, said today that the remains were found about a mile from where the Ford Expedition was discovered in October and that troopers believe they have been there for several months.

