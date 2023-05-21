© 2023 KBBI
'-Ex' Marks the Spot!

By Will Shortz
Published May 21, 2023 at 3:55 AM AKDT
Sunday Puzzle
NPR
Sunday Puzzle

On-air challenge: Each answer today is a product or company whose name ends in -ex.

Ex. Cold medicine --> MUCINEX
1. Facial tissues

2. Glass cleaner

3. Luxury watches

4. Another brand of watches and clocks

5. Overnight delivery service

6. Credit card company, informally

7. Rotary address files

8. Ovensafe glassware

9. Synthetic fabric with high elasticity

10. Breakfast cereals


11. [bygone product:] Tape for recording

Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge came from Ed Pegg Jr., who runs the website mathpuzzle.com. Think of an animal in which the singular form of the female and the plural form of the male sound like synonyms. What animal is it?

Challenge answer: Deer (doe, bucks --> dough, bucks)

Winner: Kieran Cahalan of Weatherford, OK.

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from Mike Reiss, who's a writer/producer for "The Simpsons." Name a place in Europe in nine letters. Swap the third and fourth letters, then the eighth and ninth letters. The result is two words describing what this place famously does.

Will Shortz
NPR's Puzzlemaster Will Shortz has appeared on Weekend Edition Sunday since the program's start in 1987. He's also the crossword editor of The New York Times, the former editor of Games magazine, and the founder and director of the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament (since 1978).
