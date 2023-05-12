Title 42 has expired: The view from a border town mayor

Title 42, the pandemic-era public health order that allowed U.S. officials to quickly turn back migrants at the border, ended at midnight. There has been a sharp increase in activity at the border in the weeks leading up to the end of the order — an increase that is straining already overstretched shelters and border patrol facilities.

For the view from the border, host Peter O’Dowd speaks to the Mayor of Laredo, Texas, Dr. Victor Treviño.

