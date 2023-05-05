© 2023 KBBI
Trout Unlimited collecting fishing gear for swap

KDLL | By Sabine Poux
Published May 5, 2023 at 8:31 PM AKDT
Stream map photo 1.JPG
Sabine Poux
/
KDLL
A volunteer helps with a Trout Unlimited and Kenai Watershed Forum anadromous fish mapping effort last year. It's one of the projects the chapter will update attendees on at the May 13 meeting.

The Kenai Peninsula chapter of Trout Unlimited wants your rods and reels.

The fishing conservation nonprofit is hosting a fishing gear swap on the central peninsula later this month. Dave Atcheson with the chapter says it’s supposed to function like a ski swap.

“We’re collecting fly gear, spinning gear, reels, rods, tackle — anything people want to sell,” he said.

The swap is at Soldotna Creek Park on May 13. The organization is also hosting an hour-long intro to fly fishing workshop then, to go over what gear anglers need to get started and the basics of casting.

That same day, there will be a picnic and Trout Unlimited chapter update at 1 p.m. Atcheson said the chapter is running a youth camp for the first time this year and continuing to assess local streams for the anadromous waters catalog, which gives verified streams and lakes certain protections under the law, to protect the salmon and other anadromous fish that live there.

Trout Unlimited is taking gear on Wednesdays at the Kenai Watershed Forum from 5 to 6:30 p.m., and at the Sterling Community Center from 5 to 6 p.m. You can also drop off gear at the Kenai Sport Show this weekend.

For his part, Atcheson said he’ll be bringing a rod he got at a Trout Unlimited auction that he doesn’t really use, as well as some float tubes.

He said they’ll take gear on commission or as donations. Proceeds go to the local chapter of Trout Unlimited.

Sabine Poux
Sabine Poux is the news director at KDLL. Originally from New York, she's lived and reported in Argentina and Vermont, where she fell in love with local news. She covers all things central peninsula but is especially interested in stories related to energy and fishing. She'd love to hear your ideas at spoux@kdll.org.
