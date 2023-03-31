© 2023 KBBI
Trump indictment: Asking legal questions 

Published March 31, 2023 at 4:06 AM AKDT
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Hilton Anatole on Aug. 06, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Former President Donald Trump is now the first U.S. president — current or former — to be charged with a crime.

A Manhattan grand jury indicted Trump. The Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg was looking into payments made to an adult film actress in 2016, right before the election. Though we still don’t know the charges in the case.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Harry Litman, a former deputy assistant attorney general at the Department of Justice. He hosts the “Talking Feds” podcast.

