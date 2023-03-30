MLB starts up on opening day with new rules and a new deal for Minor League players

Major League Baseball is back Thursday, but it will look a bit different.

Some big rule changes come into effect, aiming to speed up the flow of the game and reduce injuries. There’s also a deal for Minor League players — the first of its kind.

The Washington Post’s National baseball reporter Chelsea Janes is at Yankee Stadium in New York for one of the two opening games of the season. She joins Deepa Fernandes.

