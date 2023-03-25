© 2023 KBBI
Chris Kincaid photo.jpeg
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fresh Air Weekend: NPR host Ari Shapiro; Actor Billy Crudup

Fresh Air
Published March 25, 2023 at 1:00 AM AKDT
Ari Shapiro became a host on NPR's <em data-stringify-type="italic">All Things Considered</em> in 2015. In addition to working as a journalist, he sings with the band Pink Martini and performs in a cabaret act with actor Alan Cumming.
Victor Jeffreys
Ari Shapiro became a host on NPR's All Things Considered in 2015. In addition to working as a journalist, he sings with the band Pink Martini and performs in a cabaret act with actor Alan Cumming.

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

It's impossible to fit 'All Things' Ari Shapiro does into this headline: Shapiro co-hosts All Things Considered, co-stars in a cabaret act with Alan Cumming, and sings with the band Pink Martini. Now, he's written a book, a memoir called The Best Strangers in the World.

From 'Almost Famous' to definitely famous, Billy Crudup is enjoying his new TV roles: Crudup stars as a fast-talking salesman in the retro-futurist Apple TV+ series Hello Tomorrow! He won an Emmy for his role as a cynical TV executive in the series The Morning Show.

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

It's impossible to fit 'All Things' Ari Shapiro does into this headline

From 'Almost Famous' to definitely famous, Billy Crudup is enjoying his new TV roles

Copyright 2023 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.