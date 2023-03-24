For anyone struggling with daily chores: you're not lazy

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode Mind, Body, Spirit- Part 2.

Sometimes "simple" everyday tasks can feel impossible to accomplish. Therapist KC Davis shares ideas on a more compassionate, less self-critical approach to daily chores.

About KC Davis

KC Davis began her therapy journey at 16 when she entered treatment for drug addiction and mental health issues. After getting sober she became a therapist advocate for mental health.

In 2020, Davis had her second child just as the pandemic began. She posted about her struggles with care tasks and mental health, drawing millions of followers online and spurring the book, "How to Keep House While Drowning."

Professionally, Davis has worked most of her career in the field of addiction in roles such a therapist, consultant and executive director. She is the founder of the mental health platform Struggle Care.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Susannah Broun and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour and Manoush Zomorodi. You can follow us on Twitter @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadio@npr.org.

