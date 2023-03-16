After weeks of protests, what's the latest with Israel's planned judicial reforms?
Hundreds of thousands of people have been protesting over and over again for weeks in Israel. The protestors are concerned by a proposal by the country’s Justice Minister Yariv Levin which would dramatically weaken Israel’s Supreme Court through several measures which have been described as authoritarian.
Emily Rose is a correspondent for Reuters in Jerusalem. She has been watching it all closely and joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young for an update.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.