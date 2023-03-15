Abortion pill arguments go before federal judge

A federal judge hears arguments Wednesday in a lawsuit that’s aimed at overturning Food and Drug Administration approval of the abortion pill Mifepristone. The drug is used in conjunction with another pill.

The Associated Press reports that if Mifepristone is no longer available, clinics and doctors say they plan to switch to only using the second drug, Misoprostol, which is slightly less effective at ending pregnancies, though it’s used widely in countries where Mifepristone isn’t available.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Mary Ziegler, professor at UC Davis School of Law.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

