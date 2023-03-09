© 2023 KBBI
Senators grill CEO of Norfolk Southern over disastrous train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio

Published March 9, 2023 at 9:06 AM AKST

Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw faces bipartisan scrutiny on Capitol Hill Thursday. Republicans and Democrats on the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works took him to task in a hearing on the toxic train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee gets the latest from NPR political reporter Ximena Bustillo.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

