How online mental health apps helped lead to overdiagnosis of ADHD and a shortage of Adderall

A shortage of the ADHD medication Adderall and an increase in demand has led health experts to look into whether there was excessive prescribing. Some are blaming online mental health platforms that proliferated during the pandemic for advertising Adderall and for quick, insufficient diagnoses.

Nichole Currie of WHYY’s The Pulse reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.