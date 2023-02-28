© 2023 KBBI
Major League Baseball introduces pitch clock and other new rules to speed up the game

Published February 28, 2023 at 8:45 AM AKST
Eric Hanhold #70 of the New York Mets gets set to deliver a pitch as the pitch clock counts down during the ninth inning of a spring training baseball game against the Houston Astros at Fitteam Ballpark of the Palm Beaches on March 11, 2019 in West Palm Beach, Florida. The Astros defeated the Mets 6-3. (Rich Schultz/Getty Images)
Some new rules are in play for the coming Major League Baseball season, including a new pitch clock, designed to speed up games. So far it has led to some drama during spring training games, as batters can strike out if they aren’t in the batter’s box in a certain amount of time.

Washinton Post national baseball writer Chelsea Janes talks to host Peter O’Dowd about the pitch clock and other changes coming to baseball.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

