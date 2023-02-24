© 2023 KBBI
Chris Kincaid photo.jpeg
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

What to expect in Nigeria's presidential election

Published February 24, 2023 at 8:25 AM AKST

Nigerians vote in their presidential election on Saturday. With the current president stepping down, it’s a rare moment where the field of successors is wide open.

The election also comes amidst high inflation and economic instability, as well as security concerns around terrorism across Africa’s most populous country.

NPR’s Emmanuel Akinwotu joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong from Lagos to explain more.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.