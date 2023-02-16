How Asian immigrants helped transform American agriculture

Here & Now‘s host Deepa Fernandes speaks with James Nakahara, whose grandparents were among the Japanese-American farming families sent to internment camps at the start of World War II when President Roosevelt issued Order 9066.

And Fernandes speaks with Tam Le about her research on the history of Asian farm workers in the United States.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.