First-time dad Rep. Jimmy Gomez says men need to step up on child care solutions

Working parents who are struggling to secure child care face a joint problem of access and affordability. A new report shows that there are potentially 3.6 million families in the U.S. who need child care but can’t find any.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes learns more with Michelle McCready, interim CEO at the nonprofit Child Care Aware of America.

And California Democrat Jimmy Gomez admits he got “outsized” attention when he wore his baby son, Hodge, in a carrier on the House floor last month during the speaker election of Kevin McCarthy. He’s using his moment in the spotlight as an opportunity to co-found the Congressional Dads Caucus to amplify issues that impact working families, including child care affordability.

Ashley Burns’ family in Indiana. Burns had to call 42 places over the course of 7 weeks to find a spot for her 18-month old foster child. (Courtesy of Ashley Burns)

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.