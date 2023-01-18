© 2023 KBBI
Why the U.S. is becoming a destination for asylum seekers

Published January 18, 2023 at 9:40 AM AKST
Migrants forced to spend days and nights on the street due to overcrowded shelters are seen in El Paso, Texas. (Allison Dinner/AFP via Getty Images)
There has been a recent influx of migrants at the southwestern border, after slowing down in the past few years due to the Trump administration’s policies and the coronavirus outbreak.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes talks to immigration expert Krish O’Mara Vignarajah, president and CEO of Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, to understand what is driving migrants to the border.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

