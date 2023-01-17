© 2023 KBBI
Chris Kincaid photo.jpeg
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

New Mexico's early childhood secretary reflects on priorities for supporting the child care workforc

Published January 17, 2023 at 9:06 AM AKST
Elizabeth Groginsky, cabinet secretary for early childhood education and care in New Mexico, left, visits with infants during a months long listening tour in 2022. (Courtesy of New Mexico Early Childhood Education and Care Department)
Elizabeth Groginsky, cabinet secretary for early childhood education and care in New Mexico, left, visits with infants during a months long listening tour in 2022. (Courtesy of New Mexico Early Childhood Education and Care Department)

Get this story, and more like it, on our podcast

As lawmakers in New Mexico begin their legislative session, we take a look at how they will prioritize the needs of young children this year. A new infusion of cash is going to programs that help little ones and their caregivers after voters approved a constitutional amendment in November.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Elizabeth Groginsky, cabinet secretary for early childhood education and care in New Mexico.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.