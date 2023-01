President Biden meets with Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau and Mexican President Obrador to talk about stemming illegal immigration, fighting illegal drugs and rebuilding manufacturing on the continent.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Alfredo Corchado, Mexico City bureau chief for the Dallas Morning News.

