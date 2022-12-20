The man who discovered P-22 reflects on the mountain lion's legacy

Hollywood’s most famous mountain lion, nicknamed P-22, is being remembered as Los Angeles’ unofficial mascot. He was euthanized over the weekend due to poor health conditions after he was hit by a car.

The wildlife biologist who first discovered the puma 10 years ago is Miguel Ordeñana. He’s also an environmental educator at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County. He’s reflecting on the legacy P-22 leaves behind in his work to inspire young people of color to learn about wildlife.

Miguel Ordeñana first discovered the legendary mountain lion P-22. (Courtesy of Miguel Ordeñana)

Miguel Ordeñana’s children snuggle stuffed mountain lions. (Courtesy of Miguel Ordeñana)

