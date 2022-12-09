Respect for Marriage Act passes: Sen. Tammy Baldwin shares her thoughts

Same-sex couples will have their marriages recognized across the country soon. President Biden is expected to move quickly to sign the Respect for Marriage Act into law. The House passed the measure Thursday in a rare bi-partisan vote: 39 House Republicans voted in favor of the measure.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes talks with Sen. Tammy Baldwin, Democrat from Wisconsin who is the first openly gay member of the U.S. Senate.

