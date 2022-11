NPR TV critic Eric Deggans wrote a column criticizing comedian Dave Chappelle’s monologue during his recent Saturday Night Live appearance. Then Deggans got attacked in a barrage of tweets and messages.

He tells us more in a conversation with Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.