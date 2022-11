The Federal Reserve meets regularly and sets a target interest rate to keep inflation low and jobs high. But what if an equation could do all the work — and even do a better job?

Darian Woods and Mary Childs from NPR’s daily economics podcast, The Indicator, explain The Taylor Rule.

