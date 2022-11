President Biden is threatening to seek a windfall profits tax on big oil. Several companies reported a gush of record profits as prices at the pump surged while Russia is at war with Ukraine. Biden calls it “war profiteering.”

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes talks about it with regular contributor Roben Farzad.

