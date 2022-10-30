© 2022 KBBI
Over 150 people died after a crowd surge on Halloween in Seoul

By Ayesha Rascoe,
Anthony Kuhn
Published October 30, 2022 at 3:53 AM AKDT

More than 150 people were killed after a crowd pushed forward in a narrow alley during Halloween celebrations in Seoul. Many of the dead are teenagers.

