Chinese Communist Party launches 20th week-long congress

The Chinese Communist Party’s 20th week-long congress launched Sunday with a speech from leader Xi Jinping. His speech praised the party’s accomplishments with its “zero-COVID” policy and strong economic outlook and he is expected to serve an “unprecedented” third term as China’s leader.

However, social dissent is emerging in small but significant pockets, including a banner protest in Beijing condemning COVID-19 restrictions and the leader’s control, as well as online protests snubbing the leader’s speech which were met with censorship.

