Washington Post reporter Patrick Marley and New York Times reporter Maya King join Here & Now hosts Deepa Fernandes and Peter O’Dowd to discuss the latest from the Jan. 6 committee, as well as last night’s Senate debate in Wisconsin and Friday night’s Senate debate in Georgia.

